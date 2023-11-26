Appeal Court verdict: Kano APC berates Attorney General over “malicious”  comments 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has berated the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar. Haruna Isah Dederi, for making comments suggesting that leaders of the party influenced the decision of the Judges which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Appeal Court.

Kano APC is reacting to Dederi’s comments while featuring on Channels Television breakfast show ‘Sunrise Daily’ last Wednesday, during when he expressed disappointment with the sack of Governor Yusuf by the Appellate Court.

The party also petitioned the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the corruption allegation allegedly levelled against the judiciary by Bar. Dederi.

In the petition issued on Sunday by Kano APC Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, the party accused the state Attorney General, of alleging that justices of the Appeal Court are corrupt on a live television programme.

The letter was directed to the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau and Chairman of the Kano chapter of the association, Sagir Gezawa.

The Kano APC also copied Bar. Dederi.

The petition partly reads: “It is clear for discerning mind to infer you were suggesting influence on the judges by our party leaders, which you know is far from the truth.

“If you have cared to read the judgment of the Tribunal, it clearly stated the reason why the judges had to leave Kano was as a result of threat to their lives by the officials of the Government you are serving as Attorney General which drew the condemnation of the Tribunal.

“Up to this moment, you have not commenced prosecution of the people that made the threat. Yet, you carelessly made such damaging remarks against the judiciary.

“I can vividly recall that you were in court when the judgment was delivered and you heard clearly the decision of the Justice but to my surprise you went to the television programme as well made a voice note to mislead the public regarding the decision of the court all with the intent of impugning the judiciary.

“The most worrisome aspect is that in all the public speeches you made against the judiciary, you spoke as the Attorney General of Kano State.

“And the case before the Court is not a case involving Kano State Government. This is therefore an abuse of your office because you are not Attorney General of NNPP but that of Kano State.

“As a lawyer, I need not remind you of the provision of your professional code with respect to courts and judges. Your allegation against the judges and justices is very grievous more so if it turn out to be false. A stitch in time saves nine.”