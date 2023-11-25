Cops should adhere to ethical standards, people-friendly, law-abiding- Egbetokun

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., undertook a significant visit to Kwara State today 24th November, 2023, where he engaged in key activities aimed at strengthening the relationship between the police force and the local community, as well as reinforcing the importance of professionalism and people-friendly policing.

The visit included a courtesy call on the revered Emir of Kwara at his palace. During this meeting, the IGP and the Emir discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on collaborative efforts to enhance the safety and security of the people in Kwara State. The IGP expressed gratitude for Emir’s continuous support and emphasized the crucial role traditional leaders play in maintaining peace and order within their domains.

Subsequently, the IGP proceeded to the Kwara State Police Command Headquarters, where he addressed officers and men of the Force underscoring the importance of professionalism, adherence to ethical standards, and the need for a people-friendly, law-abiding approach to policing. He commended the officers for their dedication to duty and reminded them of the paramount importance of earning the trust and confidence of the community they serve; and having high-esteem in their career.

In his lecture, the IGP highlighted the significance of community policing and encouraged officers to actively engage with the public, fostering a collaborative effort in the fight against crime. He also stressed the importance of respect for human rights and the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

Similarly, the IGP visited the Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, where discussions centred on collaborative initiatives to ensure the safety and security of the state’s residents. The IGP commended the governor for his continuous support of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining law and order.