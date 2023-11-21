Nigeria has 10 per cent of one billion children affected by climate change globally – UNICEF

Nigeria has 10 per cent of one billion children affected by climate change globally – UNICEF

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 12:18 pm


Farah with representatives of children during the dialogue session 

Farah with representatives of children during the dialogue session

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lamented the negative impacts of climate change on over one billion children across the globe, revealing that Nigeria accounts for 10 per cent of the figure.

The Chief of Kano Field Office of UNICEF, Mr.  Rahama Mohammed Farah stated this during a dialogue organized between school children and Kano policy makers, as apart of activities to mark the 2023 World Children’s Day with the theme: ‘Impact of Climate Change on the lives of children.”

He expressed worry over the growing impacts of climate change on Nigerian children.

According to him, already, UNICEF has developed an action plan from 2023 to 2027 to fight the scourge of  climate change.

“Children are vulnerable. Around the world, according to current statistics, there is about One billion  children who are affected by climate change in countries which are vulnerable for climate change. So in Nigeria, we have huge number of those children which amounts to about 10 per cent of the total who are vulnerable and affected in Nigeria.

“The way out is to be aware of the size of the problem, the scope of the problem and to develop an action plan to systematically address the issue of climate change. And, infact UNICEF has recently in 2023 developed a framework and action plan from 2023 to 2027 which incorporates a lot of actions that we need to take jointly with government, stakeholders (private sectors, community and religious leaders) to address and mitigate the problem.

“The action plan is the designing of a conscious action and step organized to address certain issues of climate change in Nigeria. We make sure we integrate climate change in whatever we project we implement as UNICEF to ensure resilience to climate change,” he said.

In his darks, Kano State Commissioner of Environment, Nasiru Sule Garo hinted that the state government has embarked on aggressive sensitization campaign in schools across the state, educating the children on the need for tree planting and clean environment.

According to him, the state government has built public toilets across the state as part of measures to discourage open defecation.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) , Yusuf Kabir hinted that  the state government is spending hugely on education with largest share of N95 billion in the  2024 budget.

Kabir who spoke through the Acting Board Secretary, Amina Umar, added that the state is also government has began massive construction of class room blocks across all schools in the state to decongest the population of children  in  classrooms.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Polaris Bank 28 mins ago

    Polaris Bank deepens promotion of SMEs in Nigeria
    Lola Shoneyin(Middle), Convener, Ake Arts and Book Festival, Mr Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank and team members of the 2023 Ake Arts and Books Festival Photocredit Efunla Ayodele 1 hour ago

    Sterling Bank Continues Support for Ake Arts and Books Festival
    Zenith Bank 2 hours ago

    Zenith Tech Fair 3.0 Set to Hold With the Theme “Future Forward 3.0”
    Governor Uzodimma and Owerri zoze leaders 2 hours ago

    Be united, come up with a consensus candidate for 2027 election, Uzodimma tellls Owerri leaders
    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo to hold national discussion od democracy at his Presidential Library 4 hours ago

    Why Western Liberal Democracy is Not Working for Africa -Obasanjo
    Oyeshola Oloyede, Team Lead, Ake Arts and Books Festival, Lola Shoneyin, Convener, Ake Arts and Books Festival and Mr Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer, Sterling Bank 13 hours ago

    Lola Shoneyin: Why this year’s Ake Arts and Book Festival is so special                                                                                               
    Atiku Abubakar 14 hours ago

    You are just crying wolf, Presidency waves off PDP, Atiku
    15 hours ago

    First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Thrills Nigerian Community in Sierra Leone