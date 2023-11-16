Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo

Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo

Thursday, November 16, 2023 4:35 pm


Ododo Ahmed Usman

Ododo Ahmed Usman

Richard Elesho

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and community leader  Chief Momoh Y. Obaro has congratulated Kogi state governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and the party for coming out victorious in last Saturday, 11 November, election.

In a goodwill message, the chartered accountant cum software engineer described the victory as well deserved and a result for hard work, noting that since only God can enthrone a leader, his widespread acceptance by the electorate must have been divine.

Obaro, who once aspired to the  governorship seat, said the number one office was a position of enormous opportunities and responsibilities advising the governor-elect to be focused and magnanimous in victory.

“Elections are over, and the politicking of the last few months must now give way for critical reasoning on how to deliver on your promises. You must go about governance with the energy of youth, sincerity, and diligence.

“See the entire state as your constituency irrespective of tribe, creed, and class. I also want to call on your opponents to drop the agitations of the past and share their visions of a better Kogi with the governor-elect. A new and prosperous Kogi must be seen as a task for all.

Obaro, who also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and outgoing governor Yahaya Bello for the polls, wished the governor-elect the requisite wisdom and skills for a peaceful and prosperous tenure.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MKO Abiola, Mohbad 1 hour ago

    Too much truth can be a dangerous thing
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s First Lady Arrives Sierra Leone For UN World Day On November 18
    The First Lady , Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, Fatsuma Kyari, 4 hours ago

    First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, condoles with Gov. Zulum over mother-in-law’s death
    CP Tunji Rilwan Disu's visit to Police Area Command and Police Division in Ahoad-East local government area to charge the Officers and Men to capture 2Baba and his gang.or. 6 hours ago

    New Rivers CP assumes duty, storms 2Baba’s enclave orders his arrest,others
    STODAI 6 hours ago

    STODAI: Made in Nigeria AI Platform Now Here
    Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe 7 hours ago

    Zik’s Day Beckons
    9 hours ago

    Education, Skills Development Panacea for Ending Poverty, Hunger in Nigeria – VP Shettima
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Nigerians will enjoy soon, Tinubu tells Editors in Uyo