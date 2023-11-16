Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo

Richard Elesho

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and community leader Chief Momoh Y. Obaro has congratulated Kogi state governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo, and the party for coming out victorious in last Saturday, 11 November, election.

In a goodwill message, the chartered accountant cum software engineer described the victory as well deserved and a result for hard work, noting that since only God can enthrone a leader, his widespread acceptance by the electorate must have been divine.

Obaro, who once aspired to the governorship seat, said the number one office was a position of enormous opportunities and responsibilities advising the governor-elect to be focused and magnanimous in victory.

“Elections are over, and the politicking of the last few months must now give way for critical reasoning on how to deliver on your promises. You must go about governance with the energy of youth, sincerity, and diligence.

“See the entire state as your constituency irrespective of tribe, creed, and class. I also want to call on your opponents to drop the agitations of the past and share their visions of a better Kogi with the governor-elect. A new and prosperous Kogi must be seen as a task for all.