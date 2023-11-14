Kogi guber: Group appeal to all stakeholders

Richard Elesho

The United Progressive Political Parties, UPPP, has appealed to aggrieved stakeholders in the recently conducted Kogi State governorship elections to pursue their grievances within the provisions of the law while urging winner of the election, Alhaji Usman Ododo to be magnanimous in victory.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Idrisu Bala, who gave the advice at a Press Briefing in Lokoja, the state capital on Monday, described the election as free, fair, and credible

“This election is substantially in compliance with the electoral laws, and the electoral umpires has followed the electoral guidelines as amended, this election is unequivocally devoid of any iorta of sentiments, agenda sitting or ethnicity, INEC announced the result after due deligent collation of results from all local government areas of Kogi State and we make bold to say that this election is free, fair and credible and therefore acceptable to us.

“Our appeal to all the political parties, especially the APC, is to be magnanimous in Victory by demonstrating the policy of all inclusive governance as examplified by our distinguished president, His Excellency Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC should extend a hand of fellowship to all the political parties that struggled through the process of becoming the Governor of our dear state to present their agenda for the development of Kogi State, since the overriding principle is to bring a change for better.

“Furthermore, our passionate appeal is to all the stakeholders that participated in the quest to rule the state to please exercise restraints for the peace of kogites, since without peace, there’s no development.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that some are aggrieved, but nobody should take the law into his/her hands. As law-abiding citizens, there are various ways of ventilating all grievances. All political party candidates should also come together to build a Kogi of our dream where ethnicity, religion, and sectionalism have no place.

“We appeal to Governor elect Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo to build on uniting the state where section of the three senatorial districts are treated fairly without any iorta of sentiments, “united we stand and divided we fall” your mandate is consolidation and discovering new grounds for posterity.

“Beloved Kogites, we are aware of your grief and pains among the contestants that won and lost the election. In an election, there must be winner and loser, we appeal for calm and pray for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC, the winner of this election for God’s guidance and direction to change the narrative and perform exceedingly to put smile on the totality of Kogites.”

The group commended Governor Yahaya Bello and the security agencies for peaceful conduct of the election.