Access Holdings Champions Disability Inclusion Partners Sightsavers to Host Employers Disability Confidence Training

In line with its commitment to disability inclusion, Access Holdings PLC partnered with Sightsavers to host a two-day Employers Disability Confidence Training.This was aimed at advancing disability inclusion within the workforce across various sectors whilst promoting a more inclusive society.

Facilitated by Sightsavers, an international organisation working to prevent avoidable blindness, and support equality for persons with disabilities, the training provided private sector employers with the knowledge and tools to make their companies more accessible and inclusive.

“In today’s globalised world, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive, contribute, and reach their full potential is not just a moral imperative but a strategic advantage,” said Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head, Group Sustainability at Access Holdings PLC.

“At Access Holdings, we acknowledge the incredible talent and potential that individuals with disabilities bring to our workforce, and we are pleased to be partnering with Sightsavers. The organisation’s expertise has ensured that our efforts align with global best practices, therefore, making our impact journey more effective,” Victor-Laniyan continued.

The Employers Disability Confidence Training witnessed strong participation from members of the NBDN, including Airtel Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank, Unilever Nigeria, Sterling Bank, MTN Nigeria, British American Tobacco, and Guinness Nigeria (Diageo Group). Featuring employees across key units like Facility Management and Human Resources, the event served as a platform for these leading organisations to collectively advance their commitment to disability inclusion and drive positive change in the corporate sector.

Rasak Adekoya, Global Programme Advisor – Economic Empowerment at Sightsavers, commented on the event, affirming, “This training represents a significant milestone in our collective effort to create a more inclusive and equitable society. We are thrilled to see the commitment of Access Holdings and other NBDN members in driving disability inclusion. My excitement is not confined only to the successof the training, but from the knowledge that we are sparking a movement that will bring about lasting change in the business landscape.”

Access Holdings, known for its strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, has taken substantial steps to make its organization more welcoming. These efforts include ensuring that its buildings adhere to international accessibility standards, featuring ramps, reserved parking, and modified ATMs. The organisation has also installed hearing loops and braille-enabled signages to accommodate the needs of individuals with sensory impairments. Additionally, Access Holdings also invested in specialised training for its frontline officers in sign language, enhancing their ability to communicate effectively with deaf and hard-of-hearing colleagues and customers.