Kogi guber: INEC activates Collation Centre 

Sunday, November 12, 2023 3:43 pm


Professor Yakubu, INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission has activated the collation centre for the gubernatorial election in Kogi state.

Collation was earlier scheduled to begin by 10am on Sunday morning, but as at the time of this report, rigorous screening of accredited Media Houses and Civil Society Organizations are ongoing.

There is heavy security presence within and around the collation centre with various political party agents, some Local government electoral and collation officers on seat.

 

