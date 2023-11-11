Why Police Arrested Father of “Mummy Calm Down Boy” in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested the husband of late Mrs Toluige Olokoobi, mother of “mummy calm down” boy.

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest of the deceased’s husband “for questioning.”

The arrest is coming days after news broke out that she committed suicide.

Recall that Mrs Olokoobi and her son, Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, caught the attention of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the boy’s video begging his mum saying “mummy be calming down” went viral in 2020.

The boy alongside his family met with the governor, who hailed his courage and composure.

A user of X (twitter) however broke news of the death of Mrs Olokoobi’s on Monday.

The X user, who claimed to be at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon tweeted, “The woman in the viral Mummy Calm down video has just committed suicide here in Benin.

“She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left three kids for her husband including the popular Mummy Calm Down boy.”

Another residents, who did not disclose either his/her identity or the area in Benin City where the incident happened, only confirmed her death saying the deceased committed suicide in front of her one-year-old son.

The unidentified person added that the deceased worked as a medicine distributor while her husband worked as taxi driver and car dealer.

The Edo police Spokesperson, Nwabuzor, while confirming the arrest, added that her body was deposited at the mortuary.

“He came home from the market when he saw his wife hanging with rope on her neck,

“He alerted the neighbours who followed him to the hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Nwabuzor stated.

“He’s still with the police and will soon be transferred to the State CID for further investigation.”