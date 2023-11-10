Why I want to govern Kogi- Adejoh, LP candidate

Candidate of the Labour party, LP, in Saturday, 11 Nov, Kogi governorship election, Barr.Okeme Adejoh, has promised to revolutionize the agriculture sector of the state, if elected.

Adejoh, who gave the promise on Thursday during a press conference in Lokoja, decried the high level of hunger and cost of living, added that his administration would embark on mechanized farming to ensure food sufficiency and security, for local consumption and export.

The candidate described kogi as a state with enormous solid mineral sources waiting for harnessing and promised to attract foreign investors into the state.

He said besides earning great money from harnessing such natural resources and depending less on the monthly federal government revenue allocation to the state, thousands of its jobless youths would be gainfully employed and reduce crime.

On the civil service, Adejoh, who described himself as a product of civil servants, said the civil servants in the state would enjoy prompt payment of their salaries, and employment and put pay to percentage salary payment in the local government councils.

He also promised to grant the local government councils financial autonomy to make the third tier government fulfil the purpose for which they were created.

The candidate also promised that his administration would pay great attention to making primary healthcare and hospitals functional by embarking on massive recruitment of medical doctors, nurses and other health staff, to change the narrative indicating lack of adequate staff and drugs.

On inclusiveness, he said the Labour party recognized the importance of people with disabilities, adding that his government would accord them adequate respect as critical stakeholders in the social, economic and political development of the state through employment among others benefits.

He said what the state lacked is the right leadership to propel its development efforts to greatness, adding that he is ready to lead the state on the right path that would meet the yearning and aspirations of kogites, if given the mandate.

Our correspondent reports that 18 candidates and their political parties will participate in the poll. It is the seventh guber poll since creation of the state more than three decades ago.