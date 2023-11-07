Kano Exco approved over N40bn for various projects

Kano State Executive council has approved the release of N40,353,117,070 for the execution of various projects in the state in its 8th meeting

The Council approved the release of N15,974,357,203 to the state Ministry of Works and Housing for the construction Dan Agundi Interchange Underpass and Flyover while the sum of N14,455,507,265 for the construction of Tal’udu Interchange Clover Leaf Flyover.

The council approved the release of N3,360,084,380 to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the upward review of rates for the construction of covered sewage conduit/road along Jakara-Kwarin Gogau River, while N1,579,755,966 has been approved for the construction of Kofar Waika – Unguwar Dabai- Yan Kuje Western bypass road in Gwale local Government Area.

Similarly the sum of N1,350,460,874 has been approved to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the construction of Unguwa Uku ‘Yan Awaki-Limawa junction road in Tarauni Local Government Area, while N820, 262,071 was approved for the completion of Kanye-Kabo-Dugabau road in Kabo Local Government Area.

Among funds release to the Ministry of Works and Housing for various projects include N802,695,617 for the completion and dualization of Kofar Dawanau-Dandinshe-Kwanar Madugu raod phase ll, N458,443,067 for the re-award of contract for the construction of reinforced concrete pedestrian bridges at various locations across the state, while N420,000,000 has been approved for the rehabilitation of metropolitan street lights and traffic lights.

The Council also approved the release of N200,537,271 to the Ministry of Works and Housing for the settlement of outstanding payment in respect of the contract for the rehabilitation of Kwanar Kwankwaso road in Madobi Local Government Area, and N107,658,975 for renovation works at reformatory Institute Kiru, at Kiru Local Government Area.

The Executive council approved the release of funds to the state Ministry of of Health which includes N53,654,223 for the procurement of commodities and drugs needed for the month of October, 2023 to enable the public health facilities provide free Accident and Emergency, Maternal and child care services in the state, N40,820,564 for the payment of drugs and laboratory reagent and consumables supplied to Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital and N37,005,000 for the settlement of the state government counterpart funding for 3 rounds of Diphtheria mass vaccination campaigns in 22 local government area.

The sum of N56,763,475 has been approved by the council to the state Ministry of Higher Education for reconstruction of a burnt theater at Aminu Kano College of Islamic and legal studies.

Council considered and approved the second 2023 proposed supplementary budget/amendment to the tune of N24,000,000,000 comprising recurrent expenditure of N4,000,000,000 and capital expenditure of N20,000,000,000 thus revising the N2023 approved revised budget to N350,389,266,018:12 upon passage by the state House of Assembly.