Fubara accuses Police of compromise, attempt to kill him

*Youth groups mobilise support for Governor

*Fubara, Speaker disagree over who burnt Assembly Complex

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has condemned an attempt by some compromised Police officers who shot at him to kill while he visited the bombed State House of Assembly complex by some hoodlums.

Fubara who had visited the complex, accompanied by Rivers youths on Monday, described as unfortunate the attempt by some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the assembly and condemned the burning of sections of the building of such an important public institution built with taxpayers’ money.

In a Government House Press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor he said “The truth is that everybody who knows me knows that I am a peaceful person. I can never, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason be part of such destruction.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers’ money to build will be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody. From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC Operations(Deputy Commissioner of Police)was shooting at me,” the governor emphasised.

Governor Fubara described as null and void any illegal legislative actions that have been taken by some members who held a purportedly held plenary session and said: “Let it be on record, whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly is trying to divert attention.”

Addressing Rivers youths, Governor Fubara commended them for standing up to protect the interest of Rivers State and said he is not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first, neither will I be the last. But what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted. Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant impeachment.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by every one of you here are with us. I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Lawmakers led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, commenced impeachment proceedings against the Governor.

The motion for the impeachment notice was read by the Lawmaker representing Omuma State constituency, Sylvanus Nwankwo, who said 24 members of the House signed the impeachment notice.

The Speaker, Amaewhule, asked the Clerk of the House to forward the notice to the Governor in line with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) for the Governor’s reply.

Amaewhule accused the Government House and the Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, of masterminding the bombing of the Complex last night.

“Last night, the Assembly complex was burnt down. The information reaching us is that Government House and Edison Ehie masterminded the bombing of the house. This is at a time when other States are making life better for their people.

“Sadly, here we see where the Legislature is being attacked and is not allowed to perform. We don’t understand why our Chambers can be burnt down because someone does not want this arm to survive and function”.

Members of the house suspended indefinitely include:

Edison Ehie, Oko Jumbo, Goodboy Sokari and Adolphus Orubeme by the standing order of the House.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo, said Rivers youths will support Fubara because he represents the younger generation.

Ihunwo said that the Governor cannot be removed as the Youths have vowed to resist it.

“Whoever is behind this plot should know that it is not going to work because they want to destroy the destiny of Rivers Youths. We will resist them. We voted for Sir Siminalayi Fubara. We didn’t vote for someone who will be somewhere to run out of state. This what the Youths have asked me to tell Rivers people.”

Also, the Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Atiku Abubakar campaign, Dr Lelonu Nwibibasa, charged Rivers people to come together and save Rivers State from the grips of one man at the detriment of Rivers people.

“We have watched Wike who moves as an Emperor as it is not about Siminalayi Fubara but the collective conscience of Rivers people”

On his part, the former Governor of the State Rufus Ada George, has called for a peaceful and amicable resolution. of the crisis.

“As an elder statesman, I hereby sue for peace even as I enjoin the dramatis personae to seek a quick resolution of the crisis, which, if not checked with the urgency it deserves, can precipitate violence of unimaginable consequences.

“I therefore call on all the actors of the unfolding drama to sheath their swords to put to rest their perceived differences.

I also urge the police and other security agencies to deploy men and officers to the flashpoints to maintain the peace.

“Let’s not allow our State to boil and become an epicentre of political crisis. Together, we can achieve this.”

Pictures of Governor Fubara’s visit to the burnt Chambers of Rivers Assembly and the address to the top officers of the Rivers State Police Command at Assembly opposite the Police Command headquarters.