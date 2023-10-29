Kano:  Governor Yusuf presents N407 billion 2024 appropriation bill to House of Assembly

Sunday, October 29, 2023 9:11 am


Governor Kabir  Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented N407 billion as the 2024 appropriation bill to Kano State House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval and passage into law.

Governor Yusuf tagged the proposed budget as: “Budget of Restoration and Transformation.”

He appealed for the full support of the House of Assembly for the smooth passage of the bill to ensure a robust 2024 fiscal year.

In the appropriation bill, the total recurrent expenditure stood at N357.9 billion,  while the expected  Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) amounts to  N100.7 billion.

The expected Capital Receiptb  was pegged at N39.265 billion.

Revenue recurrent expenditure stands at N134.4 billion, representing 38 percent. Salaries of civil servants and political office holders will have N85.739 billion, even as allowances, overheads, and other expenditures will gulp N78.4 billion.

Capital expenditure was given as N215.2 billion, taking 62 percent of the total budgetary allocations.

Education gulped  the biggest  share of N95.389 billion, representing 29.97 percent of the total budget.

Health got N51.4 billion, works and housing N40.4 billion, transport-N4.8 billion, and physical planning. N5.1 billion, while agriculture was allocated N11 billion.

For other sectors, Security and Law and Justice got N11 billion, Water N34.4 billion, and Rural and Community Development N5.3 billion.

Women, Youth and Sport was allocated N8.9 billion, Commerce and Tourism N3.5 billion, Environment N8.1 billion and General Administration N45.1 billion.

Governor Yusuf said his government will block possible leakages to ensure prudence, accountability, and transparency while implementing the budget.

He noted that human capital development, the welfare of the Kano people, security of lives, provision of strategic health, achieving food security, creating opportunity for job creation, and strengthening inter and nongovernmental partnerships are cardinal principles of his administration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

