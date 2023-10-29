Governor Abba Kabir half-year performance with a humble beginning

By Abdulkadir Abdullahi Rajib

His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf is the 7th Executive Governor of Kano State. He was elected on 18th March, 2023 under the auspices of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP and declared the winner of the election by the umpire, the State Independent National Electoral Commission.

Alhaji Abba Kabir was subsequently sworn in on 29th May, 2023 and assumed his work immediately. During his swearing in, the mammoth crowd that greeted the occasion could only be imagined than stated. He started his enviable work by first and foremost, clearing the debris that tend to serve as a cog in the wheel of progress. This cog was in the construction and building of houses, roads, carve out areas, etc without putting into cognisance proper planning of the State. The attempt by the present leadership to correct the anomalies was done without any form of prejudice or malice against individual or group but purely for the interest of the State.

Leadership is measured in performance against any glamour or show of bravado. It is also not measured in duration of stay but the impact created within the limited time one has spent. We can see how time flies and it is already almost half a year of six month that His Excellency, Abba Kabiru Yusuf of Kano State resumed office as the Governor. Like the late Head of State of Nigeria, Murtala Ramat Muhammad who spent only six months, with magnificent achievements before he was assassinated by anti progressive elements, the present Kano State governor, Abba Kabir, has used his short duration of almost six months to perform immensely at the admiration of million citizens of Kano State and beyond. These are just the tip of the ice berg of the workerholic governor whose achievements and performance will continue to live as a shinning stars in heaven.

Within the almost six months since his assumption of office, his administration has taken some bold steps in ensuring security of lives and properties – the cases of phone snatching and street crimes have become a history in Kano State. He took bold steps against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs to save the youth from becoming victims of the menace. This is not all, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf went further in his belief that the preventive measures he adopted are not enough to stop the vices,. His government re-opened institutes for skill acquisition for the purposes of equipping the teeming youth with soft and hard skills as well as empowering them with startup capital to start SMEs, which have contributed to the development of Kano State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State equally took decisive steps to overhaul the education and healthcare sectors of Kano State. Schools are presently being renovated in batches, providing free uniforms, schools bag, exercise books and textbooks to Primary and Junior Secondary School pupils, as well as shoes at pilot stage.

As I write this article, arrangement has reached advanced stage to providing a free meal to primary school pupils. This is in addition to also building new schools across the 44 Local Government councils in the governor’s avowed determination to mop all out-of-school children roaming about the streets.

support girls-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, governor Abba Kabir administration issued stipend of 20,000 Naira to over 45,000 girl – child as a pilot scheme to support them to continue schooling. Indeed, he is also re-introducing the girl – child school buses to transport them to and from schools.

As a mark to supporting high level manpower development agenda, his administration has so far sent 1001 First Class graduates of 2023 academic session to study for Masters degrees at universities abroad. Again, the workaholic governor Abba Yusuf equally supported numerous Kano State indigenes with the payment of registration fees in some Federal Tertiary Education institutions, thereby reducing by 50%, the registration fees in all State-owned tertiary education institutions in Kano State.

What about the healthcare? His governnent rebuilt and equipped the Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital and commissioned it to provide free medical care to children. He renovated and upgraded the Accident and Emergency section of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. The government has already started the renovations and upgrading work at Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Nuhu Bamalli Hospital and Bela leprosy Hospital. It is understood that Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is in the process of renovating most if not all the general Hospitals, Clinics and Healthcare centers in Kano State.

For the first time in the history of Kano State, the Kano State Government under the able but dedicated leader of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, specifically on 4th October,2023 officially directed for the withdrawal of some text books in all schools in the State. This is due to their harmful contents which promote immorality and also againts the culture and values of the people. The government, therefore, ordered the immediate withdrawal of these textbooks:

Basic Science Junior Secondary School, Razat Publishers, 2018 edition, (for JSS3). Open pages 78- 83 to see the harmful contents of the book- lesson on teenage pregnancy, types of abortions students can do, myths & facts about pregnancy, indoctrination of the pupils on terminology of unsafe & safe abortion, six ways to prevent pregnancy with contraceptives, how to enjoy ‘safe sex’ without pregnancy, false information on four types of abstinence of which none is the actual definition of abstinence to be promoted among adolescents.

Active Basic Science, 2014 edition By Tola Anjorin, Okechukwu Okolo, Philias Yara, Bamidele Mutiu, Fatima Koki, Lydia Gbagu: See Pages 31- 34.

Cry for Justice by Ademola Adefila; See Pages 60-61, 64-65, read the description of having sex and sexual experience.

Stigma by Samson O. Shobayo. This book encourages sexual relationship with HIV patients; kissing,etc.

Basic Science & Technology for Junior Secondary Schools 1, 2 and 3: By W.K Hamzat, S. Bakare: See Pages 29- 47, 48-52, 64, 67- 73 and Pages 86 of the three books which promote abortion, LGBT, masturbation and safe-sex with condoms. New Concept English for Senior Secondary Schools for SSS2, Revised edition (2018 edition) by J Eyisi, A Adekunle, T Adepolu, F Ademola Adeoye, Q Adams and, J Eto, See Pages 103- 104.

These text books have been there and no one took special interest about what the text books are teaching until the coming of Abba Kabir Yusuf administration. Still, many governments have come and gone. What a wonderful performance within just half a year in governance!!!

Recently and across the 44 local governments, while celebrating this year’s independence anniversary at a time of serious economic hardship arising from the removal of fuel subsidy. the Kano State administration under Alhaji Abba Kabir took some practical steps to support Kanawa at the bottom of the social ladder with some palliatives. The government purchased 99 trailers of Rice, 150 trailers of maize for distribution to the most deserving households. It also took decisive and sustainable steps to clear Kano town and cities of refuse dumps. It procured refuse disposal equipments and re-established REMASAB and empowers the agency with every necessary support to ensure that Kano is clean.

In conclusion, the Abba Kabir Yusuf led Administration in Kano has not disappointed any one, from what it has achieved within the short time in office. It has created hope for a better future to Kano teeming youth that constitute the largest proportion of her demography. The government has not neglected women, who are the pathfinders and moral compasses of the society. Indeed, it is not easy to meet the citizens’ aspirations. But His Excellency, Kabir Yusuf has broken the jinx and the chain. His government promises to do more for the Kanawas who have invested their energies in building Kano State and whose wealth of experience and wisdom the government of Alhaji Kabir Yusuf shall continue to benefit from. So, let no one be in doubt the mission of this workaholic government. With Allah, everything is possible for a good leader as Kabir Yusuf to achieve. It is well and shall continue to be well in Shaa Allah.

Abdulkadir Abdullahi Rajib writes from Kabuga Housing Estate, Gwale, Kano State