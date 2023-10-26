Sanwo-Olu: We’ll continue to make healthcare accessible, affordable

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the health sector, saying that his government will continue to ensure that quality health care service is accessible and affordable to residents of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Wednesday when he received the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

He congratulated Dr. Alausa on his well-deserved appointment as the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare by President Bola Tinubu, saying he is confident that the minister who is from Lagos State would do well in his assignment as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he believed strongly that the Minister would work collaboratively with state governments and other ministers to raise the quality of health service delivery in the country.

“Our conversation with you has confirmed our preparedness and our level of collaboration with the Federal Government. We want to assure you that we are willing to collaborate in areas where your expertise can complement all of the things that we are doing so that at the end of it our people who are the reason why we are in government can feel the benefit of all the interventions that we do.

“We want to assure you (Dr. Alausa) that Lagos State is more than ready and prepared to come up with various steps that will ensure that health is not only accessible but also affordable,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Tunji Alausa expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to support the Lagos State Government and other sub nationals for affordable and accessible healthcare service delivery to residents.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, who challenged the Lagos State Government to do more especially in the State Universal Health Insurance policies, said his visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu was to make Lagos, a pointer to other states across the country to provide improved healthcare in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, also enjoined Nigerians, particularly female, who are between the ages of nine to 14 years, to take the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine launched on Tuesday, noting that the vaccine, which is safe and effective, has the potency to prevent cervical cancer by 95 percent.