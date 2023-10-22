My Experiences & Findings in Liberia’s First Round Elections- Part 2

A Hashim, back in Freetown

My other major experience in the just concluded elections in Liberia is the operations of country’s National Elections Commission NEC, chaired by a strict and unbendable personality, Madam Davidietta Brown Lansana.

During votings in the first round, Presidential, Senatorial and House of Reps photos, names and symbols of political parties are printed on ballot papers, for easy identification and processing.

The methodology by NEC was hailed by electoral observers and journalists at each polling place. Other West African countries, including Nigeria, should emulate this process for transparency and ease of voting.

Collation, counting and transmission of votes were done manually. These were among the rather slow process of announcing the results, coupled with logistical, weather and coastal terrestrial reasons.

Liberia’s voting population is 2.4 million, with a total population of 5.4 million.

Another major experience is the voting pattern of Liberians. Presidential candidates like Appleton and Gongloe, secured unexpected massive votes, despite low fundings in their campaign machineries.

This is amazing, as money dominates African politics. This shows Liberians voted hard, with maximum rationality and optimal sense of decorum, devoid of any sentiments.

The other finding of my coverage is the strong belief of Liberians that, never will there be another civil war in their country.

Liberians fought a bitter 14- year old civil war, with about 250,000 lives lost. Despite major violence in some parts of the country before the elections , particularly during campaigns, there was absolute peace and tranquillity on the day of voting.

I hope these valuable experiences in the first round ballot will be replicated in the run-off, between incumbent President George Weah, 57, a former international football star and his arch challenger, Joseph Boakai, 79, former VP during former President Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The vote difference between the two leading contestants is 5,456, about 0.03%, putting incumbent Weah in a very narrow lead, with 20 contestants in the first ballot race.