Elections in Africa: Lessons from Liberia

Abubakar Hashim/ Just back from Monrovia

All of us, journalists, international observers and diplomats who were accredited to cover the just concluded Liberia elections, arrived at one conclusion: “ Liberia has set a shining example of peaceful elections and acceptance of the outcome of results without court litigations and rancour”.

All of us in Monrovia, during the elections, including Maupe Ogun-Yusuf from Channwls TV, Samson Itodo from Yiaga Africa and others, gave thumbs up to Liberians, who demonstrated peaceful democratic transition and also to the electoral body, National Electoral Commission, (NEC), whose chairperson, Madam Brone-Lansana conducted the most credible elections in Africa.

Last night, again, in a true spirit of sportsmanship, President George Weah added to these laurels, by conceding defeat and congratulating President Elect on his victory.

Liberia had fought a bloody 14- year old war, with over 250,000 lives lost, including ECOWAS citizens. Nigeria contributed immensely to end the war, both financially and in military personnel during Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha regimes.

Today, Liberia has demonstrated to other African countries, including Nigeria that ended the war through ECOMOG, that peaceful democracy has come to stay, devoid of violence, rancour and electoral court litigations