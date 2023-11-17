Liberia Opposition Candidate, Joseph Boakai, Wins Marginally

Liberia Opposition Candidate, Joseph Boakai, Wins Marginally

Friday, November 17, 2023 10:21 pm


 

Joseph Boakai

Joseph Boakai

Abubakar Hashim

Joseph Boakai, leading opposition leader has finally emerged winner of the tightly contested elections in Liberia’s democratic history.

Results from the country’s National Electoral Commission NEC, released by the Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansana at exactly 5pm local time, Boakai polled 814,212, representing 50.89%, while Weah polled 785,778, representing 49.11%, in 5,865 polling places, out of 5,890 polling place, totalling 9958%.

Total votes cast, 1,599,990, with 25,694 invalid votes, while total votes registered, 1,625,684.

The vote differential is 28,434, or 1.78%.
The result is remarkable, not only to Liberia, but to all African countries. The Liberian NEC should be commended for conducting a free fair and credible elections.

The results

The results

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    59 mins ago

    Matters arising in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Off-Cycle Polls
    Usman receiving his Certificates of return 3 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Ododo, Deputy receive certificates of return  
    Dr. Bosun Tijani 4 hours ago

    Academic institutions should drive innovation and technology – Bosun Tijani
    Gov Oyebanji presenting one of the cheques to a beneficiary 5 hours ago

    Oyebanji presents N500 million gratuity checks to 140 pensioners
    Governor Hope Uzodimma 6 hours ago

    Imo APC holds victory march for Uzodimma
    VP Shettima inaugurated the 3rd Cohort of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) on Thursday 9 hours ago

    PEBEC: VP Shettima Seeks 100% Commitment to Fostering Conducive Business Environment
    Governor Kabir of Kano 9 hours ago

    Like the lower court did, Appeal Court sacks Kano Governor Sani
    Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi 11 hours ago

    Suspended Traditional ruler, over 50 suspects remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre 