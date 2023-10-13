Solid minerals: Era of exporting raw materials is over – Alake

Friday, October 13, 2023 9:41 am


Left to Right: Emir of Nasarawa, His royal Highness Ibrahim Usman Jibrin; Ganfeng Staff, HE. Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, EngrAbdullahi Sule, Hon Minister for Solid Minerals Devpt, Dr Oladele Alake & Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary Ogbe performing the act of groundbreaking ceremony of the Lithium Battery Processing Energy Factory

Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake has restated the overarching policy of value addition by any company with requisite license and permits to mine minerals, just as he made a clarion call to potential investors that the era of exporting raw materials is over.

Dr Alake made this known yesterday in Lado village, Udede Development Area, Nasarawa local government, Nasarawa State, which is the site of the foundation stone laying ceremony of factory for processing of Lithium battery, established by the Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited.

 

 

Continuing, the Minister said ”under my supervision I will emphasize value addition as a policy of government for the mine sector, urging all stakeholders and potential investors to embrace it, so as to boost the economy to bring foreign exchange.

While acknowledging the significance of the foundation stone laying ceremony for processing a 16,000 tons Lithium battery, Dr. Alake noted that it alligns with the cardinal policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration to create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths through value addition to our extractive industry.

To this end, the Minister said: ” I chose to honour the invitation to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory because my presence will provide moral support to deliver this project as fast as possible.”

”This administration will give you all support to make it a reality. It is is marketable and profitable”.

The Minister on this note, commended the courage and enterprise of the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule for the actualization of the successful groundbreaking ceremony. He seized the opportunity of the occasion to urge his peers to imbibe this economic recovery policy.

Furthermore, Dr Alake emphatically admonished the project community to nurture a very harmonious relationship with the company to engender mutual benefits to the community, state and country at large. ”Constructive industrial development can only survive and flourish in an atmosphere of peace”, the Minister stated .

In his address, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State poured encomium on the Federal Government and Ministry of Solid Minerals Development for facilitating the establishment of a 13,000 capacity Lithium battery energy plant in Nasarawa State.

”Today, I am fulfilled, to see the realization of my dream”,Engr. Abdullahi Sule stated.

The Company when fully operational, will employment 2,500 indigenes with the additional benefit of capacity building.

 

