Igwe Onyido employs 8000 Nigerians, sponsors 100 on schorlaship

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom, Anambra state, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alex Uzo Onyido, has ensured employment of 8000 Nigerians in his conglomerate spanning through oil and gas and pharmaceutical companies.

He has also taken responsibility of sponsoring over 100 youths on educational scholarship.

The first class monarch stated this in the Ogidi branch of his pharmaceutical company, while receiving the Anambra NUJ 2023 Man Of The Year nomination letter from the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra council.

The Chairman of Pal Pharmacy revealed that he has employed about 3,000 Nigerians directly, while engaging 5,000 others indirectly.

He added that over 100 young Nigerians are beneficiaries of his educational scholarships across board.

The Ezechuamagha of Ogidi Kingdom, while receiving the nomination letter, with joy and elation, described his nomination as one of the greatest honours he has received in recent times.

“I have received so many awards but the NUJ Anambra 2023 Man of The Year Award is not only unique but special. It is a testimony that it is not only my subjects, the Ogidi citizens, value what we do. My nomination also goes to show that the world is watching and taking note of our leadership impact in the society, because NUJ is the eyes through which the world sees what everyone does. I receive this nomination with joy. And I thank those who nominated and voted for me,” he said.

He described NUJ as an important Union, while appreciating the role of journalists to national development, unity and cohesion.

Igwe Onyido had emerged as the most popular nominee in the 2023 edition of NUJ Anambra State Man of The Year award.

Presenting the nomination letter, the Anambra State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, PhD, described Igwe Onyido as not only selfless but unique judging by what he has done not only in Ogidi community, Anambra and Nigeria at large.

He commended the monarch for his contribution in wealth creation, job creation and human capital development as well as building bridges of friendships across regions and religions.

Dr. Odogwu, who led a delegation of other journalists to the monarch’s pharmaceutical company to present the nomination letter, expressed amazement at the large number of staff under his employ.

He enjoined Igwe Onyido not to relent in his service to humanity which was a major factor that placed him ahead of other eminent contenders to the prestigious NUJ Anambra State 2023 Man of The Year Award.

Comrade Odogwu informed the traditional ruler that his industrial acumen and administrative sagacity as well as contributions to humanity, especially in advancement of the health sector, oil and gas, and manufacturing, helped to place him ahead of others.

He urged him not to relent in philanthropy, youth empowerment, job creation, and other developmental initiatives.

Igwe Ogidi is the Chairman of companies including Pal Pharmaceutical Industry, Ltd. Kano; Pal Oil & Gas LTD, Ogidi; Pal Plastic Ind.Ltd, Kano, and Alben Healthcare Industry, Ogidi.

He is the traditional ruler of the late Chinua Achebe’s community, Ogidi in Idemmil North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and represents traditional rulers in South-East Governors’ Forum Consultative Committee on Health (CCH).

The award ceremony is billed for 2nd November, 2023 at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, NUJ Secretariat Complex, behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building, Awka. The event starts at 11 am.

NUJ Man of the Year Award is part of the activities lined up to mark the union’s Press Week; a yearly event which provides journalists with the opportunity to review their annual performance, x-ray challenges and relationship with their internal and external publics.

The event will witness presentation of prize to the winner of the Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna Award for Ethical Journalist.

Expected at the event are the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, who will be the distinguished guest, while the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, will be the Special Guest of Honour. The National Chairman of APGA, Hon Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa will deliver the Keynote speech on the theme “Pragmatic Media Practice as an Antidote to Sustainable Development in a Distressed Economy: A focus on Anambra State”

Journalists from both online and traditional media, leaders of thought, government functionaries, students, and Anambra State indigenes among many others will also be in attendance.

The NUJ Anambra 2023 Man of the Year Award is awarded based on the track records of the nominees. The selection process was very painstaking to ensure that credible personalities who have distinguished themselves in their chosen life endeavours as well as impacted their environments emerge as winners.

The 2022 edition was won by the cerebral and successful banker, Dame Dr. Ada Umeoji. Umeoji, the Deputy Managing Director of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, Zenith Bank, holds the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). Her sterling achievements, industry and humanity are also appreciated by her community which honoured her with the prestigious title of Agubataofia, a title that depicts her bravery and courage even in a male-dominated environment.

(Igwe Onyido receiving the nomination letter from Dr. Odogwu)