Governor Radda employs 7,000 teachers to boost education sector

*Appoints new liaison officer

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has employed 7,000 teachers as part of his resolve to boost the education sector in the state.

Governor Radda who spoke on Thursday, during the flagging off the disbursement of scholarships to students and cash donations amounting to N56 million to empower women of Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa Federal Constituency, by Architect Usman Murtala Banye, the lawmaker representing the area in the House of Representatives, said plans have been conclude to sponsor 40 qualified students who graduated from public secondary schools in Katsina to pursue a degree program in Medicine in Egypt.

According to him, his administration is also passionate with the security of lives and property in Katsina state, as it has ensured the graduation of 1,456 personnel of the Security Watch Corps.

He said these were among other policies aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers and security challenges in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment towards evolving effective policies and developmental programmes that will enhance the living standards of Katsina citizens.

Governor Radda noted that he remains committed to fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of the state, adding that, “our administration will continue to unveil robust policies and programmes that will better the lots of Katsina people.”

He appreciated Arch. Murtala Banye for the gesture, and urged other elected leaders in the State to also support members of their respective communities.

In a goodwill message, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahya Daura observed that the gesture by the federal lawmaker proved that Arch. Banye is representing the people of Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanci constituency well at the National Assembly.

On his part, Arch. Murtala Banye said the scholarship support would be extended to cover students pursuing Master’s degree across the three local government areas of his constituency.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Katsina State Scholarship Board, Dr. Aminu Salisu Tsauri appreciated Governor Radda for granting an approval for the payment of outstanding scholarship to Katsina students at Nigerian tertiary institutions, amounting to over N640 million.

This, he said, was in addition to the release of another N112 million for the payment of medical students.

Earlier, Chairman of the Scholarship Screening Committee, Dr. Aminu Yusuf Dikko said their committee was very careful in identifying genuine and qualified 3,040 out of over 5,305 applicants from the three local governments.

Governor Radda appoints new liaison officer

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has appointed Alhaji Bashir Umar Ibrahim as the State’s Chief Liaison Officer in the Federal Capital Terrotory effective October 12, 2023.

This was contained in a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

Mr. Bashir Umar, a distinguished public administrator and management professional with a Master’s Degree in Information Management from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, brings a wealth of experience to this role. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Principal Protocol Officer to the Honorable Minister of Aviation.

In his new capacity, Mr. Bashir Umar will work closely with the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Donor Agencies in the federal capital and northern states to facilitate interactions with federal government entities and international donor agencies. His responsibilities also include overseeing the administrative functions of the State Liaison Office in Abuja and its engagements with Northern states.

Governor Radda believes that Mr. Bashir Umar’s expertise and dedication will significantly contribute to the state’s successful collaboration with various stakeholders, both at the national and international levels.

He therefore charged him to dedicate himself to the success of his administration and work towards achieving the goals of the new government.