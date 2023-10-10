Governor Yusuf inaugurates standing committee on IGR

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 11:11 am


Governor Yusuf and his IGR team

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

In his bid to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive in Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday, inaugurated standing committee on IGR with Prof. Ibrahim Magaji Barde, as the chairman.

He also received  the final report of State Task Force on  IGR.

The Task Force was set up by the Governor at the inception of his administration in June with a view to review the State Internally Generated Revenue and Tax Consultancy Services.

He directed the newly inaugurated  Standing Committee on Enhancement of Revenue to ensure  the immediate implementation of the Task Force report.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa,  “the Committee has Prof. Ibrahim Magaji Barde as Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdussalam (Accountant General), Sani Abdulkadir Dambo (Chairman KIRS), Habu Muhammad Fagge (Executive Chairman PensionBoard) , Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali (DG Dept Management Office), Dr. Aliyu Isa Aliyu) DG Bureau of Statistics, Aminu Shuaibu,  (SSA Revenue), Ali Kankarofi, Dr. Abubakar Usman Muazu, Jamila M. Abdullahi, Zainab Abdulkadir, Ibrahim Bawa as members while Dr. Aliyu Ismail Danmaraya as the secretary.”

The Governor enjoined the standing committee to work diligently in the interest of the state to ensure significant improvement in the revenue generation.

