Kano: How CP Gumel arrested 1229 suspects in 145 days

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has given a graphic account of how the Command arrested and prosecuted 1229 suspects within the 145 days he assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police of the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria.

He gave the account during advocacy meeting on non-kinetic approach to crime prevention organized by Kano state Police Command in partnership with CLEEN Foundation and Equal Access International (EAI).

The Theme of the meeting was, “Early Warning and Early Response Mechanism.”

The objective of the advocacy meeting held between CLEEN Foundation, Equal Access International and security agencies is to effectively connect and collaborate with the community representatives (EWER Stakeholders) to enhance intelligence gathering that will enable security agencies to use non-kinetic approaches to nip security-related threats in the bud before it escalates into a major threat that will require kinetic force.

Present at the meeting include the representative of the Director General Special Services, Kano State Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar (rtd); Heads of all the security agencies in the state, CLEEN Foundation, Equal Access International personnels, Chairman of Magistrate Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter, Stakeholders from Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS) and AMG Foundation.

According to CP Gumel, “within 145 days old as CP Kano State Police Command, I am happy to say that the ugly heads of the violent crimes I met have been pushed to the wall. Going forward, within the period under review, 1229 suspects were arrested with most of them behind bars awaiting trial for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, thuggery, having deadly weapons, drugs trafficking, sales and consumption of dried leaves suspected Indian hemp and alike.”

He recalled that, “on my assumption of office on the 2nd May 2023 as the 45th Commissioner of Police in Kano State, there was increasing spate of security challenges, especially the menace of daylight and night Mobile Phone Armed Robbery, and other associated violent criminal activities especially around the Metropolis.

“At then, there were daily reports of such cases and in most cases with records of fatalities, bodily harm including loss of properties. Similarly, there were reported threats of kidnappings of some neighbouring communities’ soft targets along the state’s borders with Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna and Jigawa States. Having obtained briefs from my predecessor, the Command’s Departmental Heads, the Military and other heads of security agencies, the crime pattern of the State was carefully studied and crime-mapped with a robust Action Plan been developed which is revolving around Public Accountability, Community Partnership and Intelligence-led policing.

“Also, being employed are visibility policing, the use of technical intelligence in conducting Investigations and Operations, and the strengthening of the Police Public Relations Unit with the encouragement of engaging in massive public enlightenment, sensitization and synergy with military and other sister security agencies.”

He further stated that In line with the implementation of the vision and directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Kano state Police Command is employing effective policing strategies robust for tackling all forms of insecurity including both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in the form of constant raids of criminal hideouts and black spots and collaborative policing.

He stated that, “recently, we invited some identified individuals behind the escalation of thuggery activities, illicit drug dealings, social vices and other violent crimes in the State.

“As a result of the giant strides of employment of these initiatives especially the carrot and stick approach strategies, a total of 222 repentant violent criminals particularly the notorious thugs popularly known in the community as “Yan-Daba” who over the years engaged in supremacy conflicts now surrendered themselves including their weapons to the Police Command while the unrepentant ones are trooping out of the State to escape the heat of smoking them out of their comfort zones.

“It is amazing as the repentant ones are currently working with the Police for the promotion of sustainable peace, economic growth and development in the State.”

In addition to various trainings and re-trainings conducted by the Command with some local ones held at 9PMF, 52PMF squadrons, others are the firing range practices at Hawan Kalibawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The Police Command also conducted several community policing programs including organizing a psycho-social one-month-long Friendly Football Matches for some identified youth groups.

CP Gumel recalled that just of recent the police command in collaboration with the state chapter of the Magistrate Association of Nigeria conducted trainings and capacity-building workshops for Police investigators and prosecutors towards understanding “the innovation in Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.”

There was another training separately conducted on “The Role of Police in Food Security” and the training of Police Investigators on “Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes”, among others while in focus is training on “The Use of Artificial Intelligence.”

The Kano police boss listed those arrested and prosecuted to include

192 armed robbery suspects,

40 suspected kidnappers, 16 uspected cattle rustlers, 17 human trafficking suspects, 41 suspected drug dealers, 30 motor vehicle thieves, 37 tricycle thieves, 31 motorcycle thieves, 96 suspected thieves, 28 suspected fraudsters, 701 suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

Five kidnapped victims were also rescued and re-united with their families, while over 222 repentant criminals were pardoned and reformed.

Some of the items recovered within the period under review include one AK-47 Riffle, one SMG Riffle, one Barretta Pistol, one Anti-Riot Gunner, two Double Barrel Guns, One Makarov Pistol and a Pistol, 18 Locally Made Guns, Dane Guns and five Toy Guns, 57 Live Ammunition and 16 Cartridges, 21 Motor Vehicles, 14 tricycles and 34 motorcycles, 1233 Mobile Phones, 10 POS Machines and 18 Laptop Computers, 34 Cattles and 25 Sheep, 68 bags, 699 packets, 1063 wraps of Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp, 348 bottles of suspected Codeine Syrup, 990 fake and Expired Drugs, 110 Sachets and 460 pieces of Suspected Diazepam Drug, 12 Packets, 27 sachets, and 978 Suspected Exol Tablets, 3015 Sachets of Suspected Tramadol Tablets, 562 pieces of Rubber Solutions, 1156 Sharp Knives, 56 cutlasses and 36 other sharp irons, 127 ATM Cards.