Kogi guber: SDP, APC supporters clash in Kotonkarffe

Saturday, September 30, 2023 9:30 am






The Kogi State chapter of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has reported a double attack on its supporters in Kotonkarffe by thugs suspected to be loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. At least one yet to be identified lady was feared killed, while several others were injured.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, spokesperson of the Muri/ Sam Campaign Organization, who disclosed these in a statement, said the attack occurred on Friday during a campaign rally in the town lahead of the 11 November governorship election, and called on the Inspector General of Police and other security chiefs to investigate the matter.

Apart from the casualty and injured victims, Adejoh-Audu said the SDP campaign podium, public address system, vehicles, and other properties were destroyed by the hoodlums. He said the first attack dispersed the crowd about 10 a.m., while the second in the afternoon was repelled by security personnel.

“Several supporters of Ajaka sustained bullet wounds after the attack, which occurred on his way from a rally to the town’s Central Mosque for his Jumat Prayers. It was the second attack on the same day in Koton-Karfi.

“The rally was already underway when thugs with sophisticated assault Rifles arrived and started shooting sporadically.

“Party supporters scampered in different directions while the fiery thugs descended on the event equipments, namely podium, canopies, chairs, Public Address Systems.

“They fired bullets into the giant speakers, smashed several hundreds of chairs and canopies, and then sustained the gun fire for over 15 minutes.

“The Muritala Yakubu Ajaka Gubernatorial Campaign Organization again calls on The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Inspector General of Police, the DGDSS, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to rein in this outlaw of a governor before he succeeds in wreaking genocide on the people of Kogi State out of desperation.

Meanwhile, a group, the Kotonkarffe Peace Initiatives, blamed the SDP for the crisis. Speaking to newsmen on Friday , Iliyasu Jato, Coordinator of the group, lamented the attack.

