UNICEF, Ministry Of Water Resources Partner To Stop Open Defecation In Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the Rural Water and Supply Agency (RUWASA), to stop the menace of open defecation across Kano state.

Our Correspondent reports that the project has already commenced in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano state.

Already, a local Committee has been inaugurated in Rimin Gado Local Government Area to fight the menace of open defecation.

Members of the Committee include: the Local Government Chairman, Barr. Munir Dahiru mai Gari as chairman; District Head of Rimin Gado, Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad Tukur (magajin Rafin karaye); the Primary Health Care coordinator in Rimin Gado, Malam Salisu Umar.

Others are: Head of Water, Environment, Sanitation & Hygiene (WESH)department, Abba Abdullahi; and his counterpart of Community department, Ali Ibrahim Bichi; National Orientation Agency (NOA) Officer; security agencies, among other members.

Speaking, during the inauguration of the Committee, the UNICEF Representative, Alhaji Bashir Sulaiman Dambatta said that the purpose of inaugurating the Committee is to tackle the habit of open defecation in rural areas for the overall well being of people.

He also enjoined the Committee members to dedicate themselves and work hard for the success of the programme.

In her remarks, Hajiya Farida Abubakar, stressed the need for establishing subcommittees at wards and village levels for better coverage, as the sub_committees would forward weekly reports on the progress of the exercise in their settlements.

The Local Government chairman, Barr. Munir Dahiru Mai Gari represented by his Deputy, Honourbe Shafi’u Abdullahi Gulu, thanked the UNICEF, Federal and state governments for their concern to the wellbeing and lives of the people, promising to give maximum support and cooperation to achieve the desired goals.

KSPHCMB To Adopt Modern I.T Tools In Tracking Financial Transaction

Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board (KSPHCMB), has concluded plans to adopt the use of modern Information Technology Tools in tracking the activities of the Board at all levels, for prudent financial management.

According to a Statement by Maikudi Muhammad Marfa, Information Officer of the Board, the KSPHCMB Director-General, Dr. Muhammad Nasir Mahmoud, stated this during the presentation of a software Code Name Harmonized Finacial Tracking Tool developed by the I.T Unit of the Board.

Dr. Nasir expressed optimism that, the software will provide an avenue in assisting the Board in tracking all the financial management transection of board.

He commended the I.T unit of the Board for a job weldone and assured for his support on future innovations that will enhance the activities of the Board.

In his remarks, the Director Finance of the Board, Malam Abubakar gave a brief on the objectives for the development of the software which is aimed at collating, assessing and viewing all the financial transactions from all funding sources at the health facility level of Board.

The Director further explained that, the software will ensure accountability, transparency and strictly adhere to at all facility level, end-to-end visibility of all financial transaction of the health facilities, as well as enhancing retirement of all expenditure.

The Director further stated that the software was also designed to monitor and target the financial transaction of the Unit Accountants, Zonal Accountants, Local Government Area Accountants, as well as officer in charges of the health facility under the Primary Health Care Management Board.

NACHPN Advocates For Establishment Of Community Health Department In Primary Healthcare Board

The National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACHPN) has appealed to the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board to establish community health department under the Board.

The Kano branch Chairman of the Association, Comrade Khalid Hussain, made the appeal when he led the members of his executive, on a courtesy visit to the Board Headquarters.

According to him, “when established, the community health department will play a crucial role in the delivery of primary health care services and also act as a bridge between the health system and the local community, ensuring that comprehensive, accessible, and quality primary health care services are provided to meet the health needs of the population.”

Comrade Khalid also solicited the support of the Board, “in ensuring that all practitioners must posses an updated licenses to enable them to practice and to ensure compliance on job standing order as well as providing training and re-training of personnel to make them more productive.”

He solicited the support of the Board in monitoring the rampant establishment of sub-standard Schools of Health Technology in the state which, according to him, is growing at alarming rate.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the the Board, Dr. Nasir Muhammad Mahmoud, described the members of the association as the backbone of the Board and called on them to continue enlightening their members to register with the association so as to enable them to obtain professional license for proper practicing of their profession.

Dr. Nasir also assured them that their suggestions will be studied in order to take all the appropriate actions.