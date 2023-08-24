Palliatives: Give Us More Allocation, Kano Govt Urges FG

* Purchases Grains Worth N1.6 Billion For Distribution

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Government has urged the Federal Government to allocate more palliatives for distribution to the masses considering the population density of the state.

Already, the state government has purchased assorted grains worth over N2. 6 billion for immediate distribution to the masses across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to a Statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the state Government called on the Federal Government to revisit its Palliatives Allocation Formula for more allocation to Kano state being the state with highest population in the country.

The Statement added that: “The state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf made the call… at the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting at the Inner Chamber of Africa House, Kano Government House.”

Governor Yusuf said his administration, “is highly disturbed by the hardship people of the state are facing as a result of the effects of subsidy removal.”

While appreciating the efforts of President Tinubu’s Federal government initiative on palliatives, Governor Yusuf advocated for lion share to be allocated to Kano due to the state’s high population.

“As part of our effort to assist people in the state in the area of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal, we have purchased grains worth N1.6 billion from the Federal Government comprising millet, maize and rice; and contrary to other states who are going to sell at subsidized rate, our own is going to be distributed free,” Governor Yusuf said.

The Governor added that, “this is in addition to the five trucks of rice donated by the Federal Government to the State. Modalities are already designed to ensure that the distribution process reached the vulnerables in the society.”

The Governor said, “the state government is working out on a plan to, very soon, provide Cows, Sheep and goats to empower women especially those in the rural areas for self-reliance and economic prosperity.”

Governor Yusuf, however, called on civil servants in the state to be punctual and remain committed to their duties as the present administration would not condone truancy and negligence to duty, affirming that Kano state government would do all it takes to improve the welfare of the civil servants.

He appreciated the support and cooperation by people of the state to his administration, praying for the sustainance of the tempo for overall interest of Kano state and the people.