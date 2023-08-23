Governor Radda Inaugurates 20-man Committee To Design Katsina Development Road Map

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 6:19 pm


Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 20-man Committee to  design a blueprint that will accelerate the development of Katsina State.

A statement by the Governor’s  Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicated that the Committee will be chaired by Alhaji Faruq Lawal Jobe.

The Statement listed members of the Committee to include: the Secretary to the Katsina State Government; Commissioners of Budget and Economic Planning; Finance; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Youths and Sports; Basic and Secondary Education, as well as that of Higher, Vocational and Technical Education.

Other members of the Committee are  representatives of Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils; the State Council of Ulama; Civil Society Organization; the Organized Labour; and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), among others.

Outlining the terms of reference of the Committee, Governor Radda said the committee has the mandate of reviewing the draft Development Plan of Katsina, after studying the development plans of neighbouring Jigawa, Kaduna and Kano States, with a view to adopting some best practices that will add value to, and strengthen the effectiveness of the State Development Plan.

The Governor further stated that  the Committee would also  collect, study and incorporate community-based requests that align with the strategic vision of the Katsina Development programme, while incorporating result-oriented goals from the harmonized report of the State development blueprint.

Governor Radda, who congratulated members of the Committee, hoped they would report back to the Katsina State Government within the stipulated period of time.

 

 

 

