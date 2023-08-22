Palliatives: From 300,000, Zulum now targets 400,000 families

Palliatives: From 300,000, Zulum now targets 400,000 families

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 4:10 pm


Professor Zulum and his officials

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State is now targeting 400,000 families for palliatives, a departure from the 300,000 original aim.

On 1 August, Zulum had launched a new phase of palliatives distribution, announced a target of 300,000 households each with six persons which will multiply 1.8 million individuals. As reported by The Star, the Governor, while inaugurating the distribution of the palliatives to 100,000 vulnerable households in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday, August 21, 2023, said he has raised his initial target to 400,000 households.

He said: “Today we are here to distribute palliative to 100,000 vulnerable households under the Presidential Initiative, this is in addition to the 300,000 households Borno State Government had rolled out early this month.

“You may recall that the federal government has announced N5 billion to all states and with that amount we intend to reach an additional 100,000 vulnerable families.”

Governor Zulum added that the presidential initiative was a collaboration between the federal government, states, and local governments.

The federal government, he noted, is granting 52 per cent of the total amount while the state and local governments will refund 48 per cent of the amount.

Zulum, however, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his timely support to state governments, saying Nigerians in the long term will benefit from the president’s policies and programmes.

He said the fuel subsidy removal despite the short-term difficulties would be seen as a stepping stone towards broader economic reforms aimed at promoting sustainable development in Nigeria.

Since July 2023, Zulum accelerated palliatives to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on the lives of citizens.

The palliatives were so far distributed at Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere, and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council to thousands of families benefiting.

The deputy governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, on Monday, flagged off a similar distribution in Biu town.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Good Signals from Akwa Ibom
    Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner boss, killed in plane crash 3 hours ago

    How Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed
    5 hours ago

    Kano Govt. Partners With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation To Enhance Health Sector
    Lagos Assembly Speaker Obasa 6 hours ago

    Breaking: Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner – Nominees, Rejects 17
    6 hours ago

    Governor Radda Inaugurates 20-man Committee To Design Katsina Development Road Map
    Lagos Assembly Speaker Obasa 7 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees, Rejects 17
    8 hours ago

    Subsidy Removal: Nigeria’s economy taking turn for the worse over bad policies – Obaseki
    8 hours ago

    ECOWAS and Niger: Military invasion requires more than presidents’ orders