Governor Radda Makes More Appointments in KASSAROTA, Power, Health Sectors

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the appointments of Major Garba Yahaya Rimi (rtd) as the new Director-General of the Katsina State Safety and Road Traffic Authority (KASSAROTA), and Alhaji Amiru Tsiga as KASSAROTA’s Commandant.

A statement by Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, further indicated that that he also appointed Mr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed and Hon. Umar Mammada as his Special Advisers on Power and Health sectors, respectively.

The statement further stated that Governor Radda said their appointments were based on merit and their demonstrated passion for serving the state, ‘and commitment to actualizing the ‘Building Your Future Agenda’ of his government. And more importantly, their track record of exceptional performance in public service.”

Governor Radda, while congratulating the new appointees, tasked them to fashion out detailed strategies and operational plans to guide the implementation of programmes and projects in their areas of responsibilities.

The statement further stated that: “Major Garba Yahaya Rimi (rtd), a retired Armour Officer of the Nigerian Army, will bring to bear his military experience of over 30 years in superintending over KASSAROTA, together with Alh. Amiru Tsiga.

“Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, the new Special Adviser on Power to Governor Radda, is a graduate of Chemistry from Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and a holder of Master’s degree and PhD from the University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom (UK).

“A highly-accomplished and committed business leader with a proven track record of success in various sectors, Ibrahim Ahmed, will bring to bear his over 12 years experience to help revamp Katsina power sector.

“While the new SA on Health Institutions, Hon. Umar Mammada, who was hitherto appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency, DAMSA, is a Bachelor of Science degree holder in Scientific Nursing from the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger Republic.

“He will bring to bear his vast expertise to reposition all the health institutions in Katsina.”