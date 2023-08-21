Reps Committee reschedules hearing on job racketeering till Tuesday

The hearing of the Adhoc Committee of House of Representatives investigating Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Parastatals and Tertiary Institutions on Mismanagement of Personnel Recruitment Employment Racketeering and Gross Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, which was scheduled to continue today, Monday, August 21, 2023, has been moved to Tuesday, 22, 2023.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said this was to enable heads of agencies, parastatals, departments and other institutions to attend or participate in the swearing in ceremony of ministers which was ongoing at the same scheduled time of the hearing.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) was to make a presentation before the Legislative panel today. Other agencies who were asked to make more submissions after their appearance last week were also expected at the hearing.

The investigative hearings which started on August 1, 2023, has so made revelations that the Committee Chairmen, Hon. Gagdi, has said will aid the Lawmakers to make informed decisions in making its final recommendations to the House.

He has consistently assured that the Committee will be fair and just to every of the over 600 agencies under its probe.