Kogi PDP gets Caretaker Committee

Monday, August 21, 2023 10:49 am


 

PDP Secretariat, Abuja

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has constituted a caretaker committee for affairs of the party in Kogi State.

Hon. Umar M. Bature, the National Organizing Secretary of the party confirmed this in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday.

Bature said the Caretaker Committee was constituted after extensive consultations with the Kogi State Stakeholders.

He said the setting up of the Caretaker Committee follows the expiration of the tenure of the then-elected State Working Committee.

According to the statement, Sen Philip Aduda will serve as the Chairman of the Committee while members are, Hon Joshua Adejoh, Hon Sunday Shigaba, Mr Paul Ukwenya, Hon Gbenga Olorunnipa, Hon MO Sule and Chief Dayo Akande.

Other members are Hon Tola Ade, Audu Idris, Hon Sheidu O Abara, Bilkisu Onusagba, Abiola Olajubu,

Grace Atawodi while Hon George Daika will serve as Secretary.

Mrs Maria Adeyemi will serve as the Administrative Secretary, the statement said.

The Committee will be inaugurated today, Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Abuja national headquarters of the PDP.

