16-year old girl accuses Pastor father of threat to life, incest with elder sister

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A sixteen -year old girl (names withheld) who has accused her father,and a Pastor for allegedly having incestuous affairs with her elder sister in Eneka, Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers and has petitioned the State Command over threat to her life.

The Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign has criticised the Eneka Police Division in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State for handing over a sixteen year old girl back to her father whom she accused of incest and threat to life.

IK Alexander, Chairman of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, Rivers State in an interview with our reporter said the organization faults the decision of Eneka Police Division to hand over the girl to the Father. She had already accused of her father of incestuous affairs with her elder sister and a threat to her life for revealing his father’s secret sexual affairs without considering the safety of the girl .

Mr Alexander said the action of the Police Division is condemnable, irresponsible and shocking.

He said the organization would have expected that after the Police Division took the teenage girl away from the woman she ran to take refuge in her house due to the alleged incest between her father and the elder sister, the Police Division would have investigated the complaints very well and possibly take the girl to Ministry of Social welfare or any other Government facility ,pending a thorough and discrete investigation of her allegations against her father which made her run away from the house.

Mr Alexander called on Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Nwonyi Emeka to to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, the 16 years old girl in a petition to Commissioner of Police, dated 8 August,2023, which was sighted by our reporter urge the Commissioner of Police to rescue her from her father who is also a Pastor.

The Teenage girl in the petition to CP Nwonyi Emeka, said she ran away from the house due to trauma of alleged incest between the father and her elder sister.

The Rivers State Police Command had not reacted to the report at the time of filing this report.