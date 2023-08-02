Access Holdings Receives Karlsruhe Award for Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement

Access Holdings Plc has been honoured with the prestigious Karlsruhe Award for Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement for the eighth consecutive time.

Presented at the Global Sustainable Finance Conference (GSFC) organised by the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD) in partnership with the city of Karlsruhe, Germany, the Award underscores the sustainability commitment demonstrated in the way Access Holdings conducts its business operations and activities.

Delivering the opening remarks at the Awards event, the Lord Mayor of Karlsruhe, Dr.Frank Mentrup, lauded the unwavering commitment of the organisations present and urged all stakeholders to collaborate to achieve the global sustainability vision.

“In today’s globalised world, the responsibility of each one of us does not end at our borders. We need to work together to make our world more just, more peaceful, and more sustainable. This requires a high level of commitment and allocation of resources – including finance and investments,” Mentrup said.

Reiterating Access Holdings’ commitment to driving the achievement of the SDGs, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head, Group Sustainability, at Access Holdings Plc said, “We are pleased to receive the Karlsruhe Award for Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement for the eighth consecutive time. At Access Holdings, we believe that businesses must play a significant role in addressing sustainability challenges and driving positive impact. In line with this, our approach to sustainability reflects our dedication to creating long-term value for our stakeholders in Africa and beyond.”

The 2-day Global Sustainable Finance Conference and Awards also had in attendance other notable stakeholders such as Arshad Rab, Chairman, International Council of Sustainability Standards and CEO, European Organisation for Sustainable Development; Dr.Jesimen Chipika, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe; Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Access Holdings Plc; Rolando Victoria, President and CEO, Aski Group, Philippines; Romani de Silva, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Alliance Finance, Sri Lanka; Mr. Krishnan Vimalanandavally Shaji, Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, India;Mrs. Sylvi J. Gani, Director, PT. Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero), Indonesia; Dr. Kao Thach, The Delegate of the Royal Government of Cambodia; Jide Akintunde, Director, Nigeria Development and Finance Forum (NDFF) and Nigeria Country Representative, European Organization for Sustainable Development (EOSD),and Tom Hoyem, Former Cabinet Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark and Member, City Council of Karlsruhe, Germany.

Access Holdingshas been widely recognised as one of Africa’s most responsible companies,earning numerous national and international honours and awards including the World Finance Award for Most Sustainable Bank (eleven-time winner)and Global Brand Awards for Best CSR Bank and Investor Relations (four-time winner).