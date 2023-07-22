Esan Okpa Initiative Eulogises Esogban as Father of Midwest, Edo

…Salute His Sterling Contributions

The pan socio-cultural and non partisan movement, Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), has showered encomiums on the late Esogban of Benin, Chief David U. Edebiri OON, who passed on recently at 94, saluting not only his forthright stance as an elder statesman who spoke truth to power but also commended his immense contributions to the struggle for the birth of both the defunct Midwest Region and Edo State created in 1963 and 1991 respectively.

Also recalling his amiable mien and firm disposition to the agitation for the next Governor of Edo State to be of Esan extraction, Esan Okpa says, “We have lost a visionary elder statesman who was committed to a harmonious relationship amongst all groups in Edo State” which trace their origin to the same roots.

In a condolence letter signed by the EOI President, Rt Hon Mathew Egbadon and General Secretary, Dr Celey Okogun, on behalf of the Executive Council and Board of Trustees, the organization says it “commiserates with His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan, the Oba of Benin, Benin Traditional Council and the entire family of the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Late Chief (Dr.) David U. Edebiri, OON on his recent transition to glory at the age of 94, making him the oldest Palace Chief.

“Though saddened, we however feel privileged to have interacted with the Esogban, on June 9, 2023, in what is, arguably, one of his last official public engagement/outing during our consultation visit to his palace on Esan’s quest to produce the next elected Governor of Edo State in 2024. He was full of life, hearty and joked with the delegation.

“The Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Late Chief (Dr.) David U. Edebiri, OON will be remembered as the only Nigerian, who worked assiduously for the creation of two (2) states – Midwest Region and Edo State within a generation.

“Until his transition, he remained passionate about good governance in Edo State and our dear country Nigeria.

Adieu, Esogban of Benin Kingdom! He will be sorely missed!!”, the letter concluded.

As part of its series of consultations with personalities in Edo State on the issue of ensuring that an Esan son succeeds incumbent Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki when his tenure expires on November 11th, 2024, the delegation led by Esan Okpa had a fruitful meeting with the Esogban on the 9th of June. While he contended that it was within Esan’s rights to demand the governorship ticket, it was his view that the Central Senatorial Zone needed to offer a strong candidate that would be acceptable to the North and southern zones.

Apart from visiting the Oba of Benin along with Esan traditional rulers, the Esan Okpa led delegation has also met with the first civilian Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, former Chief of Staff to the President, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, and former Senator representing Edo South, Mathew Urhoghide. Others include All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate in the 2020 Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu and Hon Charles Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole amongst many others.

While some preferred to be silent, the Esogban, a Journalist and former Chairman, Benin Forum, never minced words on the issue of governance in Edo State and the country. He was never shy of telling Governor Obaseki that he needed to be more responsive to the yearnings of Edo people. He also counseled Obaseki about building bridges rather than sustaining a not too chummy relationship with his mentors.

He held the strong view that Nigeria missed its way to enviable development when it abandoned the Parliamentary System and embraced the American Presidential System.

On the occasion of his 93rd birthday celebration and the unveiling of his three books- “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture”; “The life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” and “Immortalizing our Heros Past: Nigerian Nationalists in Focus” in Benin City last September, Chief Edebiri popularly called ‘The Oracle’ because of his accurate analysis and predictions of political events, disclosed that his mentor, Chief Anthony Enahoro, while alive, always invited him to ask whether “this the Nigeria we fought for”, pointing out that those who fought for the country’s independence did not fight for what they would gain from the system, but rather for the love of the country.

“My mentor, Late Chief Anthony Enahoro would invite me to his house and will ask, “is this what we fought for?This is part of the questions he will ask before we start any discussion. This is not the concept of the nationalist who fought for the independence of this country, we derailed long ago, when we suddenly threw away the parliamentary system of government and embraced the American Presidential System, but it was embraced haphazardly, because what we are doing today is neither American system, British system, nor Russian system.

“Some of us have been agitating for a return to the parliamentary system of government. If you want to adopt a country’s system of government, you adopt it wholesomely and not haphazardly. Today, our judiciary is British and we are operating an American system. What we have is people going into politics for what you are to gain, that is not how it used to be. We fought for this country so that we can be free not because we want to be senators”, Chief Edebiri stressed.