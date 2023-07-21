Kano anti-graft commission lists Falana as lead counsel in the alleged Ganduje dollar video scandal

Kano anti-graft commission lists Falana as lead counsel in the alleged Ganduje dollar video scandal

Friday, July 21, 2023 7:11 pm


By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has enlisted the services of human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN) as its lead counsel in the alleged dollar video, involving the immediate-past  Governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The case is ready before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

Our Correspondent gathered that Chief Falani flew into Kano on Thursday and collected a comprehensive brief on the case.

Counsel to the Kano anti-graft Commission, Bar. Usman Umar Fari told journalists on Friday that the case was adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice A.M Liman.

According to him, “Mr Femi Falana SAN has been engaged by the Anti-Graft agency to lead its counsel.

“The case was adjourned because the counsel to the Applicant informed the court that he was not ready. He wanted to respond to the processes served to him, hence it was adjourned to the 25 of July 2023 for hearing.”

Our Correspondent recalls Dr. Ganduje,  through his Counsel, Bar. B. Hemba had filed an Exparte Motion before the court, seeking the court to restrain the Commission from arresting, investigating and inviting him over the alleged dollar video.

