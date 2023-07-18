WHO, UNICEF others scores Jigawa govt high on health

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Jigawa state government has received commendations form the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other local and international partners on its commitment towards developing the health sector in the state.

The development partners praised the state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, for his giant strides in the health sector during a courtesy visit in his office.

According to the statement: “In a remarkable show of recognition and appreciation, Jigawa State has received commendations from esteemed global health organizations for its unwavering commitment to the health sector.”

The Statement added that Governor Umar Namadi, “graciously welcomed the delegation led by the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Director, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, along with representatives from the European Commission, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Federal Ministry of Health, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).”

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, leading the delegation, lauded Jigawa State’s commitment and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in achieving commendable COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

He called for a more enabling environment for donor partners to implement interventions, emphasizing the importance of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

Dr. Mulombo expressed appreciation for the state’s renewed strategy and leadership and commended the Jigawa State Government for its counterpart funding, reflecting the state’s ownership and commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

Looking forward, Dr. Mulombo assured that WHO will continue to support Jigawa State in maintaining its Wild Polio Virus (WPV)-free status through the polio eradication program. WHO will also provide assistance in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and further strengthen healthcare service delivery in the state.

Furthermore, the WHO delegation urged the Jigawa State Government to double its efforts in bridging gaps in human resources for health, increase budgetary allocation for disease surveillance and emergency response, and address high rates of maternal and infant mortality, as well as other unnecessary and preventable deaths in the state.

WHO also appealed for the domestication and implementation of health policies in the state, along with strengthening community participation and ownership, to drive continuous improvement in health outcomes across Jigawa State.

In his remarks, the state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, extended his appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Health, NPHCDA, WHO, UNICEF, and the European Commission for their invaluable support to Jigawa State through various health interventions. These interventions have brought significant improvements to the health and well-being of the citizens of Jigawa State, he said.

The Governor recognized that the various supports provided by these development partners over the years have helped immensely in protecting the population of the state. Notably, Jigawa State has maintained one of the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage rates in the country, setting a remarkable example for others to follow.

Governor Mallam Umar Namadi emphasized that these interventions align perfectly with the state’s health sector priorities. The state is committed to establishing one functional Primary Health Care facility in each of its 287 political wards, bundled with essential services, safe water, solar electricity, and befitting staff quarters for healthcare workers.

The Governor also affirmed the state’s determination to fully staff these facilities at both the primary and secondary levels. Additionally, the state will provide health insurance coverage for the rural poor through informal sector modalities, ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all citizens.

The visit concluded on a positive note, reaffirming the strong partnership between Jigawa State and its esteemed global health partners. Together, they will continue to work tirelessly to build a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of Jigawa State.