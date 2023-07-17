APC Chairmanship: Kyari in, Abdullahi Adamu out

After the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of Progressives Congress (APC) Sunday night, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, will replace him today.

A member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) who spoke to TheNiche on Monday morning said the NWC has summoned an emergency meeting at 12noon to ratify Kyari’s elevation.

The Niche reported further that the Southeast is jostling for the position of APC National Secretary which also became vacant following the resignation of Iyiola Omisore.

The chairmanship position of the APC is zoned to the North. The former chairman, Adamu, hails from Nasarawa State where he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

“According to our party’s constitution, the position of the chairman will remain in the North and the most senior NWC member from the North naturally steps in if there is a vacuum. So, our Deputy National Chairman, North will be ratified as the new chairman when we meet today,” our source who pleaded anonymity, said.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the new APC National Chairman, who was born on January 1, 1960 to late Brigadier Abba Kyari, former military administrator of North Central State from 1967 to 1975, was educated in both Nigeria and United States of America.

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Economics from the University of Tennessee, in 1986 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with emphasis on Finance from Webster University, St. Louis Missouri, USA in 1989.

He was elected Senator in 2015 representing Borno North Senatorial zone on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

But while who succeeds Adamu is not in contention, the replacement for the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who also threw in the towel last night may, according to The Niche report, be contentious.

The position is zoned to the South for the purpose of balancing. And the former Secretary, Omisore, hails from Osun State, the same zone in the South with President Bola Tinubu.

“When the position was zoned to the South, it was originally micro-zoned to the Southeast, which did not have a substantive position in the APC NWC but it was grabbed by the Southwest,” our source volunteered.

“Now that the position is vacant, we expect that it will come back to the Southeast where it was originally zoned to. The President hails from the Southwest. So, for the sake of equity, fairness and justice, the position of the Secretary should be occupied by someone from the Southeast who is currently a member of the APC NWC.”

He handed his resignation letter to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who was mandated by Tinubu to secure that as exclusively reported by TheNiche last night..