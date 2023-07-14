COAS, Lagbaja: How I will tackle insecurity in the country

When Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff

When Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the new Chief of Army Staff, appeared for confirmation at the floor of the senate on Thursday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, he revealed his agenda on how insecurity would be tackled.

“The volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous nature of our contemporary security environment makes leadership challenging and therefore demands new skills that are proactive, adaptive and inclusive. And I boldly say that is what I intend to bring on board as the Chief of Army Staff,” Lagbaja said.

On Nigeria’s security issues Lagbaja said, “Today’s painful reality is that insecurity has distorted our developmental plan and aspirations as Nigerians.”

The Senate confirmed Lagbaja, other security chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff AVM H.B Abubakar and IGP Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday.

