Vanderbilt varsity holds workshop for 100 Medical Doctors at AKTH Tuesday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Vanderbilt University will on Tuesday hold workshop for 100 Medical Doctors at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) today, Tuesday.

The selected Medical Doctors will be tutored on the management of Priapism.

This was contained in a Statement signed by Hauwa Muhd Abdullahi, Deputy Director, Information/ Public Relations Unit, AKTH.

According to the Statement, “Vanderbilt University, Medical Center will train 100 Medical Doctors on the Basic Skills in the Management of Priapism on Tuesday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.”

The Statement added that, “the International Workshop organized in collaboration with the College of Health Science, Bayero University, Kano, has invited about 100 Medical Doctors as participants within Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano and other medical doctors in the Kano State .

“The presentation is scheduled to start by 9:00 am at the Conference Hall of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital situated at the Catering and Dietetics Department of the hospital.”