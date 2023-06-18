AKTH commences discharge of Open Heart Surgery patients today

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano , will, this Sunday, discharge the patients that have undergone free Open Heart Surgery in the hospital last week.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe , who disclosed this to journalists, said, “some of the patients will be discharged on Sunday while others will be discharged within the week as they have fully recovered and fit for discharge.”

He described the surgery as very successful , adding that, ” in fact, 99 percent success because out of 10 patients that have undergone the surgery, only one died.”

He thanked Almighty God for the huge success, the International NGOs, the Muslims World Health League and the Salman Center for Humanitarian Services, Saudi Arabia, as well as , Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for supporting the patients.

Professor Abdurrahman hinted that, “many of the patients that undergone the free surgery as you can see, cannot afford the millions on the logistics that the surgery will engulf.”

It will be recalled that some of the equipment used by the NGOs to conduct the surgery in AKTH, were donated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) and the Nigerian Agip Exploration .