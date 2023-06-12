AKTH holds liver surgery symposium Tuesday, as expert decries dearth of liver surgeons in Nigeria

Monday, June 12, 2023 7:28 am


Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh,  Kano
As Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital  (AKTH) holds 2nd Liver  Surgery Symposium Tuesday,  a Consultant Surgeon ,in the hospital,  Dr Garzali  lbrahim Umar,  has called on  the Federal and state governments  to  assist in  the training and provision of Liver Surgeons in Nigeria.
Dr Garzali who is the  Chairman Local Organizing Committee (LOC)  of  the Symposium, decried the fact that Nigeria does not have liver surgeons at the moment.
According to a Statement made available to journalists on Sunday by  AKTH  Deputy Director, Information/Public Relations,  Hauwa Muhd  Abdullahi,  “Dr Garzali lbrahim Umar explained  that  in the 2021 the Department of Surgery of AKTH had  organized similar  Symposium on Liver Surgery and top on its communique was  advocacy for Liver Surgeons in Nigeria because patients with liver problems that required surgical intervention continue to suffer and many of them that cannot afford to travel abroad for the treatment were left languishing at home as well as the increase in the number thus the need to continue advocacy become necessary.”
The Statement stated that in AKTH alone,  ” there are over ten sub speciality surgeons in Nuarology, Cardiology, Spine as well as in Kidney and Refairs of congenital problems who have been in the hospital  and beyond doing their job , recording remarkable progress for decades but no Liver surgeons yet.
He called on all Nigerians to assist in promoting and sustaining on the crusade  untill mission is accomplished.”
The statement  indicated  that  the themes of the 2nd Liver  Surgery Symposium  are :  “Thus  Multidisciplinary Approach to Management of Portal Hypertension has invited  different Medical Doctors  to exchange ideas under the follows: Overview of Portal Hypertension among Paediatric & Adult patients by Drs Bashiruddeen Lawal and Muhd Gaddafi Manzo;  “Hematological Changes in Portal Hypertension,”  by Dr Usman Abdullahi Makuku;  “Non Surgical Treatment of Portal Hypertension,” by Dr  Habibu Tijjani Saleh;  “Radiological Evaluation & Intervention,”  by  Dr Muhd Ali Shehu and  “Anesthetic Consideration,”  by Dr Kabir Usman Aliyu, among others.

