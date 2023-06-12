AKTH holds liver surgery symposium Tuesday, as expert decries dearth of liver surgeons in Nigeria

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

As Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) holds 2nd Liver Surgery Symposium Tuesday, a Consultant Surgeon ,in the hospital, Dr Garzali lbrahim Umar, has called on the Federal and state governments to assist in the training and provision of Liver Surgeons in Nigeria.

Dr Garzali who is the Chairman Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Symposium, decried the fact that Nigeria does not have liver surgeons at the moment.

According to a Statement made available to journalists on Sunday by AKTH Deputy Director, Information/Public Relations, Hauwa Muhd Abdullahi, “Dr Garzali lbrahim Umar explained that in the 2021 the Department of Surgery of AKTH had organized similar Symposium on Liver Surgery and top on its communique was advocacy for Liver Surgeons in Nigeria because patients with liver problems that required surgical intervention continue to suffer and many of them that cannot afford to travel abroad for the treatment were left languishing at home as well as the increase in the number thus the need to continue advocacy become necessary.”

The Statement stated that in AKTH alone, ” there are over ten sub speciality surgeons in Nuarology, Cardiology, Spine as well as in Kidney and Refairs of congenital problems who have been in the hospital and beyond doing their job , recording remarkable progress for decades but no Liver surgeons yet.

He called on all Nigerians to assist in promoting and sustaining on the crusade untill mission is accomplished.”

The statement indicated that the themes of the 2nd Liver Surgery Symposium are : “Thus Multidisciplinary Approach to Management of Portal Hypertension has invited different Medical Doctors to exchange ideas under the follows: Overview of Portal Hypertension among Paediatric & Adult patients by Drs Bashiruddeen Lawal and Muhd Gaddafi Manzo; “Hematological Changes in Portal Hypertension,” by Dr Usman Abdullahi Makuku; “Non Surgical Treatment of Portal Hypertension,” by Dr Habibu Tijjani Saleh; “Radiological Evaluation & Intervention,” by Dr Muhd Ali Shehu and “Anesthetic Consideration,” by Dr Kabir Usman Aliyu, among others.