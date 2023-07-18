AKTH, Vanderbilt varsity, BUK hold workshop on epilepsy today

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 1:30 pm


Assistant Director of Administration in AKTH, Alhaji Abubakar Muhd Yakasai

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Kano

Hope rises for people suffering from epilepsy as Vanderbilt university in collaboration with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and Bayero University Kano (BUK) have concluded plans to hold an international workshop on developing future leaders in child neurology and epilepsy.

The workshop which is slated to take place at Britol Palace Hotel, Guda Abdullahi Road, Farm Cenre, Kano, will commence on Tuesday.

A Statement signed by Hauwa Muhd Abdullahi,
Deputy Director Information/Public Relations Unit, AKTH, indicated that the workshop is primarily organized to proffer better ways of caring for people living with epilepsy.

According to the statement made available to our Correspondent in Kano, “Vanderbilt University in collaboration with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano and Bayero University Kano is hosting another International Workshop on Tuesday at Bristol Palace Hotel, Guda Abdullahi Road Farm Center Kano.”

The workshop is themed: “Optimizing Child Neurology and Epilepsy Outcomes in Northern Nigeria.”

The Statement added that the organizers of the workshop are, “inviting people with epilepsy , their Care givers and the general public with a view to sharing knowledge and ideas on the ways to care for people with epilepsy in our community.”

The Coordinator of the Programme and Assistant Director of Administration in AKTH, Alhaji Abubakar Muhd Yakasai, said the workshop is packaged to renew hope for people living with epilepsy in northern Nigeria.

