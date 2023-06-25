Kano: Court stops Governor Yusuf from further demolitions

Sunday, June 25, 2023 8:03 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
A Federal High Court, presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda, sitting in Kano, on Friday, granted an Ex-Parte Motion, stopping the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from further demolitions of structures and property in the state.
The Motion Ex-Parte, was filled by Citizen Saminu Muhammad, through his lawyer.
The Court restrained Kano State government and its agents from demolishing some buildings located along BUK road.
Justice S. A. Amobeda, particularly, ordered  Kano state government to stop plans of demolishing the applicant’s property located on No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.
Respondents joined  in the suit are Attorney-General of Kano State, Solicitor General of Kano State, Governor of Kano state, Kano State government and Kano State Bureau for Land Management.
Others include Kano State Urban Planning and Development,Authority, Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
The Court after listening to the Motion moved by the Applicant’s Counsel, Prof. Nasiru  Aliyu, SAN, ordered accelerated hearing of the case and adjourned the suit to 10 July, 2023.
The Order partly reads: “That Order of this Court is hereby made in the interim restraining the Respondents by themselves, agents, servant or proxies whatsoever called from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demo- lishing or revoking the Applicant’s titles or doing any other act in respect of the Applicant’s property No. 41 and 43 situate at Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano, COvered by Certificate of Occupancy No. KNMLO8228 and Certificate of Occupancy No. KNMLO8229 pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.
” That Order of this Honourable Court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 3rd, 4h, 5h and 6th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through any staff or officer in the office of the 1st and 2hd Respondents and deeming the service as valid, personal and proper.
“That Order of this Honourable Court is made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 7th and 8th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through the office of the 9th Respondent and deeming the service as valid, personal and proper.
“That Order of this Honourable Court is hereby made granting leave to the bailiff of this Court to serve the 10th and 11th Respondents with all processes and all subsequent processes in this suit through the office of the 12th Respondent and deeming the service as valid, personal and proper.
” Accelerated hearing is hereby ordered.
” That Order of this Court and al the processes in this suit shall be served on the Respondents.
“That the matter is adjourned to 10 July, 2023 for hearing.

