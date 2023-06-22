Uzodimma: We must recognise the role of Hydrography in maritime safety, others

Thursday, June 22, 2023 11:24 am


Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (right), receives plaque from Navy Hydrographers, Rear Admirals C.E. Okafor and S.O. Agaba at the World Hydrography Day where Governor Uzodimma declared open the event in Abuja… Wednesday.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the role of Hydrography in Maritime safety, environmental preservation and effective management of the oceans cannot be overemphasized.

 

He spoke on Wednesday in his remarks on the occasion of the World Hydrography Day at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja.

 

“As we mark this momentous occasion, let us recognize the critical role hydrography plays in promoting maritime safety, environmental preservation and the efficient management of our ocean resources,”Uzodimma said.

 

“Through accurate charting, soundings and mapping of the seabed, we enable safer navigation, secure trade routes and protect our marine ecosystems,” he added.

 

This year’s event was marked with a theme: Hydrography: Underpinning the Digital twin of the Ocean.”

 

Governor Uzodimma commended the organisers of the event and their choice of theme, which he reasoned brought to the fore “the invaluable significance of hydrography in ensuring safe and sustainable marine activities across the globe.”

 

He reminded the audience that the event was coming “barely one month after the then Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, flagged off the hydrographic survey for the dredging of Oguta Lake and Orashi River, which marked the commencement of the State Government’s partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigerian Navy and the private sectors for the proposed Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone along the coastlines of Imo State.”

 

His words: “I extended my heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian Navy, all hydrographers, scientists and professionals who tirelessly work to enhance our understanding of the world’s oceans and waterways. Your expertise and dedication are instrumental in ensuring the smooth functioning of global maritime trade and safeguarding our marine environment.

 

“Let us use this World Hydrography Day as a platform to foster international cooperation, knowledge sharing and technological advancements in the field of hydrography. Together, we can navigate towards a safer and more sustainable future for our oceans.”

 

 

 

