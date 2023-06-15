How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died

Thursday, June 15, 2023 3:33 pm


The man widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro is dead.

By Nehru Odeh

Agoro, a popular reality TV actor who stood at 7ft 4in tall, died yesterday after he was rushed to a hospital following some complications from a hip replacement surgery. He was 48.

Agoro’s last post on Facebook was on May 28 while recovering from the surgery

He posted: “Thank God Almighty for a successful operation now it’s time for therapy.

Agoro went through hip recovery process with his personal doctor, Dr. Dike.

Before his demise, Agoro’s intimidating height attracted attention anywhere he went. He was 7ft 4in tall.

