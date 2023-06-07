Fuel subsidy removal: Edo govt cuts down workdays to 3 a week

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo state government has cut working days for civil servants to three days a week, to cushion the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

It would be recalled that fuel prices have increased astronomically, following announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

The government in a statement signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki himself, sympathized with the entire people of thee state on the rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living.

The statement reads:

“The Edo State Government shares the pains of our people and wants to assure everyone that we are standing with them in these very challenging times.

“We want to reassure our people that we will do all within our powers as a subnational government to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings our people are currently facing in the wake of the current realities.

“As a proactive government, we have since taken the step to increase the minimum wage paid to workers in Edo State from the approved N30, 000 to N40, 000, the highest in the country today.

“We want to assure you that we will continue to pay this amount, while we hope to increase it even further, if more allocation accrues to our State from the Federal Government in view of the expected savings occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“We know the hardship that has been caused by this policy which has radically increased the cost of transportation, eating deep into the wages of workers in the State. Therefore, the Edo State Government is hereby reducing the number of work days that civil and public servants will have to commute to their work places from five days a week to three days a week.

“Similarly, for teachers and parents, their commuting to school will be reduced as government is working on deepening the [email protected] initiative to create more virtual classes, thereby reducing the cost of commuting on parents, teachers and pupils. The Edo SUBEB will provide details on this initiative in the coming days.

“To lower the rising cost of energy on our people, we will continue to work with the electricity companies in the State to improve power supply to homes and businesses.

“Similarly, fibre optic connections are being made available to help our people work remotely, thereby reducing their cost of transportation.

“While government intensifies these efforts to alleviate the burden of the fuel price increase on the people during this very challenging period, we want to call on everyone to remain calm and go about their daily businesses lawfully.”