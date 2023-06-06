Shocking! UI professor murdered in Ibadan

By Nehru Odeh

A renowned professor at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole was on Monday night killed by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred at the Moniya area of Ibadan while on his way home. His corpse was said to have been deposited at UI Anatomy.

Ajewole was a Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the institution and former hall Warden of Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall. He was fondly called “Iroko” by students.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether Ajewole’s death was as a result of an assasination or armed robbery attack, the assailants went away with his car.

A lecturer from the university, who confirmed the incident, said Ajewole was killed at his residence in Ibadan.

“It is true. He was killed last night while returning home. They shot him and took his car. He was my friend. I just confirmed from a member of his Faculty now,” the source said.

A friend of the deceased, Olukayode Ogunsanwo, also confirmed the death of the don, added that, “Yes. It is true. It is true.” “But we are not sure if it is armed robbers or hired assassins,” he said. The Principal Assistant Registrar, Public Communications, at the university, Joke Akinpelu, when contacted, also confirmed the incident, saying, “He was killed yesterday. The incident happened yesterday.” But, Akinpelu did not give further detail on the development.

However, he police are yet to make any official statement regarding the incident. But the University of Ibadan community has been thrown into mourning as they mourn the loss of their colleague.

Ajewole was a well-respected academic who had contributed immensely to the development of the university and the academic community at large.

His death is a huge loss to the academic community and the nation at large.