SMEDAN, Microsoft Nigeria trains 500 Ogun Youth, Market Men, and women on AI

Thursday, April 25, 2024 10:24 am


File photo. A SMEDAN training

File photo. A SMEDAN training

 

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) as well as Microsoft Nigeria has trained no fewer than 500 market men, women, and youth on Artificial Intelligence to boost their businesses.

SMEDAN in a day training which was done both online and physically held at Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state on Tuesday, noted that the major reason is to help small business owners in Ogun boost their sales.

The Assistant Director of SMEDAN Dr Funto Babarinde, told journalists that the training which focuses on fashion designers, real estate agencies, service producers, and retailers is aimed at helping them know the essence and usefulness of smartphones which they use beyond WhatsApp, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms.

She said the AI training is to help teach them to make more money in their business sectors.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs. Dare Rukayat Tolulope said being impactful and an eye opener, the course would help to solve my long-term problem in business planning that I had wanted to do.

“It’s a solution to a problem I’ve been having, so some time now I have been having problems with my business plan, and thank God I now know it’s AI that can solve the problem for me.”

Also, as a System Analyst, Jimoh Ayo the training has been wonderful because it applies to every firm, I have learned how AI can help to improve my work as a system analyst and I promise to use the training judiciously.

 

