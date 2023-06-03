Kogi 2023: Yahaya Bello escapes assassination

Richard Elesho

Polical violence is fast gaining trend ahead of the Kogi State Governorship election scheduled for 11 November. This Saturday, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello raised alarm about an alleged attack oh his convoy by hoodlums.

The Governor was on his way from Abuja to Lokoja when the attack occured at Banda village, in the outskirts of the state capital.

In a statement on Saturday Kingsley Femi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications stated that the governor’s convoy was blocked and attacked by people believed to be supporters of Alh Muritala Yakubu Ajaka at about 12.30 hours on Saturday.

The statement reads: “The attack took place near the Naval Base, few kilometres from Lokoja where the convoy of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of the Governor, blocked the road and some of his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

“A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP-branded Tundra were armed with Rifles and short guns. The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack. The State Government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice

“The Governor has warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties.