AIICO Insurance Responds to Misleading Allegations of Breach of Contract

AIICO Insurance Responds to Misleading Allegations of Breach of Contract

Saturday, June 3, 2023 2:42 am


AIICO

AIICO Insurance has reacted to a widely circulating story on some online media with the headline “Lagos lawyer drags AIICO Insurance company to court over breach of contract,” which “we find to be sensational and misleading.

“It is important to clarify that the headline implies that AIICO Insurance breached the contract with its client, whereas the reality is that the client failed to fulfil his contractual obligations to the letter which failure actually undermines the purport of this Insurance Contract.”

 

The insurance company went further: “As a responsible corporate entity, we choose not to engage in any commentary regarding the ongoing legal case, allowing the legal proceedings to follow its due course. We firmly believe in the judicial system and its ability to determine the truth and dispense of the matter accordingly. Consequently, we refrain from making any public statements until the conclusion of the current judicial process, whereupon we will address the matter appropriately.

 

We remain steadfast in upholding our commitment to transparency, integrity, and the principles of justice.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    9 hours ago

    Patrick Adebola, CRIN boss bags national award
    9 hours ago

    Kano: Police, Court Judges Synergize For Effective Justice Delivery
    OSSAP-SDGs Delivers 100-Bed hospital in Gombe 10 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs Delivers 100 – Bed Mother & Child Hospital In Gombe
    10 hours ago

     Lagos 9th Assembly Ends, Lawmakers-elect Declare Obasa to Speak Again
    10 hours ago

    Remembering the Aworeni Clan of Ile Ife
    12 hours ago

    Wizkid sets internet on fire with superlative performance on  “Link Up (Spider-Verse Remix)
    12 hours ago

    NLC to FG: Revert to old petrol price or we go on strike Wednesday
    13 hours ago

    Tension in Enugu as Labour Party Legislators-elect Express Fear over Their Lives