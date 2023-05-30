Governor Yusuf Vows to Fight Drug Abuse, Phone Snatching in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has vowed to fight drug abuse, phone snatching and other social crimes in the state.

He made the vow while setting up a Special Joint Taskforce against phone snatching and other crimes within Kano metropolis.

Speaking during his visit to Kiru Reformatory Centre on Tuesday, the Governor, popularly addressed as Abba Gida-Gida said: “This Taskforce comprises of teams from law enforcement agencies and mobile courts that would work together to clear our streets of these criminals and bring all of them to justice swiftly.

“My first port of call after the inauguration, yesterday, was the Kiru Reformatory School, which will be fully reopened soonest for the purpose of rehabilitating drug addicts.

“Due to the persistent cases of armed robbery (especially phone snatching), and other violent crimes being perpetrated on the streets of our State.

Governor Abba Gida-Gida was in Kiru in the company of the state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abubakar Idris Ahmad.

According to a Statement signed by the Acting Kano NDLEA spokesman, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, Governor Yusuf expressed his readiness to partner with NDLEA in curbing drug abuse in the state.

According to Maigatari, “His (Governor Yusuf) commitment is commendable, and we are happy to have him on board in raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and creating a drug-free society.

“We would like to urge the general public to join us in this fight against drugs and other vices. Together, we can make Kano State and Nigeria at large drug-free.”